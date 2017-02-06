Register
16:55 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A serviceman with the Central Military District's peacekeeping unit during tactical exercises conducted at the firing ground to train in Ratnik infantry combat system use

    Battle Tech: Why Russia's Ratnik 3 is a 'Breakthrough Infantry Combat System'

    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 12110

    With almost every Russian land force serviceman due to be equipped with the state-of-the-art Ratnik infantry combat system by 2020, Sputnik delves into what makes Ratnik unique.

    A hypersonic aerial vehicle
    © Photo: militaryarms.ru
    Faster Than Sound: How Hypersonic Technology Will Change the Russian Army
    Late last week, Alexander Romanyuta, head of the Russian Land Force's Military-Scientific Committee, expressed hope that by 2020 "almost every serviceman in the ground forces will be provided with Ratnik kits."

    Earlier, Russia's Land Forces commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov said that work on the creation of the Ratnik-3 personal combat uniform is already under way.

    According to Russian military expert Sergey Cherkasov, it took Russia 15 years to create "a breakthrough infantry combat system," which provides "unprecedented communication capabilities both within a squad and between a combat unit and a command center."

    The Ratnik gear is comprised of more than 40 components, including firearms, body armor, an optical array, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems.

    Servicemen with the Central Military District's peacekeeping unit during tactical exercises conducted at the firing ground to train in Ratnik infantry combat system use
    © Sputnik/ Yuri Streletc
    Servicemen with the Central Military District's peacekeeping unit during tactical exercises conducted at the firing ground to train in Ratnik infantry combat system use

    The Ratnik outfit is mainly designed for snipers, riflemen, drivers of armored vehicles and airborne combat vehicle gunners.

    The Ratnik-2 outfit adds significantly to the soldier's combat efficiency and survivability, not least because it's lighter: at 20 kilos, it weighs only half as much as its predecessor.

    As for the third generation Ratnik infantry combat kit, it will feature an array of unique integrated biomechanical tools, including exoskeletal elements; it will feature built-in microclimate support and a health monitoring system.

    In the Ratnik-3, all information and targeting data will be directly fed to a visor or protective goggles.

    A soldier demonstrates the Ratnik Soldier Combat Equipment Set during a military exercise at Alabino range, Moscow Region. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    A soldier demonstrates the "Ratnik" Soldier Combat Equipment Set during a military exercise at Alabino range, Moscow Region. File photo

    The Ratnik gear helps a soldier maintain stable radio contact with other units and receive continuously updated reconnaissance data about enemy positions and the overall situation in the combat zone, something that experts say really makes a serviceman an "intellectual fighting machine."

    Notably, information about a squad of soldiers equipped with the Ratnik kits is directly relayed to the screen of its commander's tablet computer.

    What's more, the squad's activity can be remotely monitored by the Defense Minister and the Commander-in-Chief of Russia with the help of the Ratnik-clad soldiers' individual action cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Russian news network Zvezda. 

    The features of the Ratnik kit's "battlefield's electronics" have become unique, Zvezda said, adding that a wounded solder equipped with Ratnik-3 can report to his commander by pressing just one button on his gear.

    If a soldier loses consciousness as the result of a severe injury, his commander will be notified with the help of the soldier's specially-designed watch or a bracelet that is configured to supply a signal if a person does not move for more than 40 seconds.

    The Zavod Electromash plant in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod has created a unique stealth robotic system capable of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles, Zavod Electromash spokesman Valery Pyatkin told Sputnik
    © Photo: YouTube/ aoze
    Radar of the Future: Russian Army to Get Advanced Stealth Drone Hunter
    The Ratnik-3's unique army watch includes a whole range of sophisticated features such as a navigation module, a motion sensor and a life activity sensor.

    As for the motion sensor, it can even help detect the approach of enemy intelligence units, Zvezda said. The network also touted the Ratnik-3's electronics, which combine a range finder, binoculars, a navigation system, a digital camera as well as a video camera and an information transmitter in a single device.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Exoskeletons Are Here: Russia Develops Advanced Ratnik-3 Combat Gear
    Russian Troops Test Newest Ratnik Combat Gear During Drills
    Ratnik: Russian Army in North Caucasus Receives 1,000 Next-Gen Soldier Kits
    Russia to Choose Assault Rifle for Advanced Ratnik Combat Kit in Fall
    Tags:
    tools, capabilities, outfit, uniform, firearms, enemy, servicemen, combat gear, Ratnik-3, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok