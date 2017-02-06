Kremlin Expects Apologies After Fox News Journalist Calls Putin a 'Killer'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox News host Bill O’Reilly this past weekend. O'Reilly, among other things, called Putin a “killer,” to which the US leader responded: “You think our country’s so innocent?”
"We believe these words on the part of the Fox News reporter are unacceptable, offensive. To be honest, of course, we would prefer to get apologies addressed to the [Russian] president from such a respected broadcaster," Peskov told reporters.
Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.
After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bill really let everyone down piping that kind of liberal prattle. Unless western patriots are able to put the record straight by speaking directly with their fellows on Russia and are given a platform to achieve just that- the gap that allows this kind of Russophobic garbage to turn septic will flourish. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Kremlin should take Bill O'Reilly to court for untold amount of compensation, for defamation of charatcter. This sort of opportunists have no moral values; they will be really hurt when one touches their pockets. They can sell their mother for money. Come of Mr. Peskov, sue him immediately, the evidence is there already. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That such a low character can get in a position where he interviews the President speaks volumes about the insane mental disposition of the US media, not to mention that it ain't genteel. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I told him my opinion by email: oreilly(at)foxnews.com Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr. O'Reilly never questioned the illegal war crimes committed by the Pentagon/US administration in "Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia
We need to disinfect this gap with hard facts and yet the Marxists and leftist radicals promoted here are the best way to ensure this matter is left unattended. It's a cautionary lesson- but the outcome of neglecting western patriots nonetheless.
Also in the UK I observe with deep regret that gentleman like behavior of politicians is a value of the past.
These people behave like violent football fans.
