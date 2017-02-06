Kremlin Expects Apologies After Fox News Journalist Calls Putin a 'Killer'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox News host Bill O’Reilly this past weekend. O'Reilly, among other things, called Putin a “killer,” to which the US leader responded: “You think our country’s so innocent?”

"We believe these words on the part of the Fox News reporter are unacceptable, offensive. To be honest, of course, we would prefer to get apologies addressed to the [Russian] president from such a respected broadcaster," Peskov told reporters.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.