Over 2,000 Troops Take Part in Counter Terrorism Drill in Eastern Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, the main part of the drill will take place in Russian Sakhalin Region, with helicopters and paratroopers involved, as well as the combined arms unit of the district.

"Special attention will be given to the issue of organizing coordination between the military agencies of Sakhalin Region during a special operation," Gordeev added.

The inter-service military maneuvers will continue until February 11, Gordeev said.

The drill come in the wake of the string of military exercises being held across Russia's Far East.

Earlier in the month, the Eastern Military District’s Pacific Fleet held anti-submarine Il-38 jets drills that involve flying for a long period of time and in adverse conditions.

In December, extensive counterterror exercises with about 1,000 units of special equipment, including armored vehicles, were held in Russia's Eastern Military District.

