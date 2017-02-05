Register
16:38 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Kirovets K-744R

    Russia's Powerful 'Civil Tanks' Return to International Market

    © Photo: JSC Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Not by Oil Alone: Russia's Non-Resource Exports (9)
    11003220

    Russia has always taken pride in its powerful, reliable and efficient tanks, which still remain an armored vehicle of choice for many countries. All this can be said about the Kirovets tractor, widely touted as a Russian civil tank.

    Ural Sahara
    © Photo: imz-ural.com
    Full Throttle: Russia's Ural Bike Wows Western Customers
    The Kirovets family of four-wheel drive, heavy duty tractors first and foremost includes the legendary K-700 model, a vehicle that was first manufactured by the Kirov machine-building manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg in 1962.

    Known internationally for its reliability and efficiency, the K-700 was the most powerful tractor in the Soviet Union; its productivity in agriculture was three times that of other tractors which existed at the time.

    A vast number of agricultural, logging, construction and auxiliary vehicles have been created on the Kirovets chassis since 1962; the Kirovets was in extremely high demand and more than 450,000 such tractors, with various modifications, have been assembled in the past forty years.

    In an interview with Sputnik Mundo, Sergey Serebryakov, Director of the Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod, a subsidiary of the Kirov Plant, gave kudos to the K-700 tractor.

    "This tractor has not only plowed the vast expanse of the Soviet Union, but it's also worked in the fields of America, Canada, Australia, Europe and Cuba. At least five K-700s operated as tractor trucks in Antarctic airfields," Serebryakov said.

    According to the website of Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod, "the basic concept of the Kirovets tractors is high performance, excellent off-road performance and maneuverability, simple and reliable design, reparability, and building block design with the traditional, as well as modern wide-cut complex tillage and seeding machinery."

    All this was written of the K-744R, a fundamentally new vehicle which has gradually replaced the outgoing K-700 tractors in Russia and beyond. Right now, Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod produces a total of 8 versions of the K-744R, as well as 18 kinds of industrial machines.

    "Over the past three years we have increased the production of [the Kirovets] tractors three-fold, manufacturing 2,460 such vehicles in 2016. Currently, the Kirov tractors already dominate 65 percent of the Russian market for high-power tractors," Serebryakov said.

    Kirovets K-744R
    © Photo: JSC Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod
    Kirovets K-744R

    Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod's website, in turn, cited the K-744R's "excellent towing and transport characteristics," which means that the Kirovets tractors can be used "year-round in the toughest hauling operations: cold weather operation, the towing of jammed vehicles etc." Notably, the tractor's cabin and control system are in line with strict international standards.

    Serebryakov, for his part, told Sputnik Mundo that they decided to compare the performance of the K-744R with that of an American tractor in field conditions.

    Kirovets K-744R's cabin
    © Photo: JSC Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod
    Kirovets K-744R's cabin

    "Our efficiency proved to be higher by 13 percent and we spent 10 percent less fuel on," he said.

    So it is small surprise that the Kirov tractors are currently returning to the fields of Canada, Australia, Poland, France and the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kirovets K-744R
    © Photo: JSC Peterburgsky Traktorny Zavod
    Kirovets K-744R

    "Additionally, we deliver our tractors to the Czech Republic and Slovakia," Serebryakov said, adding "the plans for next year include the expansion of a service network in all regions where we're present, the work on improving the tractor's performance characteristics and developing new models."

    Topic:
    Not by Oil Alone: Russia's Non-Resource Exports (9)

    Related:

    Russian Ural Produces Limited Edition Motorbikes Especially for US Market
    Russian UAZ Conquers Off-Roads of Asia
    Russia Rolls Out Powerful Off-Road Arctic Vehicle
    Tags:
    efficiency, vehicles, performance, tractors, market, design, agriculture, K-744R, K-700, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      demooij
      Why this article now? It spoils the past regional U.S power leader retirement days to come.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok