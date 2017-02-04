Draft Law on Regulating Russian Online Commerce Agreed Upon - Consumer Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The draft law on the liability of sellers on internet sites has been agreed upon, head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova said on Saturday.

"There are draft laws, and there is one of them, which we hope will be adopted very soon, because it is fully agreed upon. It is about the responsibility of sellers on Internet sites and of aggregators, that these sites provide for. This, in fact, is fairly new to the country, " Popova said in an interview with NTV television.

According to the Association of Internet Trade Companies, internet commerce makes up 4 percent of the retail sector in Russia.