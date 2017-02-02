Register
12:35 GMT +302 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Valery Gergiyev

    'You Can’t Isolate Russian Culture': Valery Gergiev Ready to Perform in Kosovo

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolskiy
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 9510

    “If I knew that I as a musician could help save cultural monuments in Kosovo and Metohija, I would do my very best to give a concert there,” the famous Russian conductor Gergiev, who performed in Syrian Palmyra in 2016, said when meeting with reporters in Belgrade.

    The monumental arch of Palmyra, Syria
    © Wikipedia/ Bernard Gagnon
    Russian Mariinsky Theatre Concert in Palmyra Dedicated to Victory Day - Syrian Culture Minister
    Earlier, a concert performed at Belgrade’s Sawa Center by Valery Gergiev and the Symphony Orchestra of St. Petersburg’s acclaimed Mariinsky Theater was met with an enthusiastic response by local critics and music lovers alike.

    In May 2016 the Mariisnsky Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Valery Gergiev, performed on the ruins of ancient Palmyra in Syria liberated from terrorists.

    During the press conference in Belgrade Gergiev said that Palmyra had since been recaptured by terrorists and had suffered more destruction.

    “This means that people are still unable to appreciate the significance of the cultural heritage of the Syrian people and of the whole world,” Gergiev said.

    “Unfortunately, there is nothing musicians can possibly do about those who destroy our cultural heritage. This is something that politicians are mainly responsible for,” Gergiev noted.

    Admitting that coming to Palmyra was a risky adventure, Gergiev said that the musicians were prepared to face the danger so that people everywhere could see what had remained of this great monument of human civilization.

    “We wanted to let people know that we were ready to work to the best of our abilities to help the Syrian people restore these monuments. However, their destruction continues because politicians can’t work together. A hundred years from now the names of presidents and premiers will be forgotten, but the year when Palmyra was destroyed will forever be remembered,” Gergiev said.

    He believes that mistakes like these are very hard to correct.

    “If politicians can do nothing to save the monuments of Serbian culture, we’ll give another concert, but I hope that this won’t be necessary and politicians will learn to work together,” Valery Gergiev said.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    External Players Should 'Cleanse Syria of Terrorist Filth' and Liberate Palmyra
    The world-acclaimed conductor added that the idea of the concert in Palmyra was not to showcase musicians and orchestras, but to express emotions felt by the majority of people living in the world.

    “When [Mstislav] Rostropovich played in front of the torn down Berlin Wall, he was expressing the emotions of hundreds of millions of people. Now billions of people deplore the destruction of Palmyra and the pain and suffering of the Syrian people.”
    Gergiev said that despite the complex geopolitical situation and attempts to show Russia in a bad light, Russian culture cannot be isolated.

    “You can’t isolate Russian culture. Those who think they can have no idea of the world they live in. Who can isolate Tchaikovsky?” Gergiev wondered.

    Since the 1999 NATO aggression against Yugoslavia and Kosovo going under international control, local Albanian radicals have destroyed an estimated 150 Christian churches, many of them dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries AD.

    Some of these temples were later put on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

    In the fall of 2015 the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic tried to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization but this attempt fell through despite active support from the US and leading EU countries.

    The countries that voted against Kosovo’s admission included the BRICS member-states and also Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population.

    In December 2016, the Syrian government forces had to abandon Palmyra after Daesh stormed the city. The terrorists then moved for approximately 90 kilometers toward the city of Homs, taking key heights and several villages near Palmyra.

    Commenting on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation in Palmyra was a result of “discordant actions of different political forces in Syria.”

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Mariinsky Theatre Concert in Palmyra Dedicated to Victory Day
    'Whole World Bearing Responsibility' for Daesh Atrocities in Palmyra
    Tags:
    cultural monuments, concert, press conference, destruction, NATO, Daesh, Mariinsky Theater, UNESCO, BRICS, EU, Vladimir Putin, Valery Gergiev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok