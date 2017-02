© Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov Russia to Honor All Commitments Under Rosneft Privatization Deal - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The source told the Vedomosti newspaper that Glencore was not interested in participating in managing the state-owned Rosneft company.

On January 3, Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund closed the deal on the purchase of 19.5 percent of Rosneft stake.

In December 2016, a Rosneft spokesman said the representation of Glencore and Qatar’s fund in the board would be proportional to their obtained shares.