16:38 GMT +331 January 2017
    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea

    'Dead Hand' and Bunkers: This is How Russia Can Survive Potential Nuclear Attack

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    Russia
    71467151

    United States intelligence and Strategic Command (STRATCOM) are working on a report evaluating the probability of the Russian and Chinese leadership to survive in the event of a nuclear strike, according to a section of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

    Nuclear weapons test at Enewetak in 1952
    © Flickr/ International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
    Congress Commissions Study on What Would Happen if US Preemptively Nuked Russia
    Congress wants the document to contain descriptions of "the location and description of above-ground and underground facilities important to the political and military leadership survivability, command and control, and continuity of government programs and activities of each respective country."

    Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare another document, a Nuclear Posture Review, aimed at assessing the readiness of the US nuclear deterrence forces.

    Previously, Trump hinted at the possible removal of anti-Russian sanctions in exchange for a bilateral nuclear arms reduction agreement.

    US Examining Russia’s Nuclear 'Survivability'

    Back in the early-1970s, the Soviet Union created the Perimeter System, known as Dead Hand in the US and Europe.

    "This system duplicated the functions of a command post automatically triggering the launch of the Russian nuclear missiles if the country’s leadership was destroyed by a nuclear strike," Leonid Ivashov, president of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems, told the Russian online newspaper Vzglyad.

    The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a security fence in Washington ahead of the 2017 Presidential Inauguation.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Exceptionalism and a Bad Reputation': Reasons Behind US Examining Russia and China's Nuclear 'Survivability'
    Moreover, in the early-1970s, the Chinese government was seriously concerned over a possible nuclear conflict with the USSR.

    "As for China’s nuclear defense system, there was no serious defense under Mao Zedong. China simply built nuclear shelters for members of the political bureau and even for local leadership," Ivashov noted.

    In 1981, shortly after his inauguration, US President Ronald Raegan received a report from the CIA on the survivability of the Soviet people and the Soviet leadership in the event of disastrous climate changes as well as a nuclear strike.

    "At the time, the Americans decided that the Soviet Union was the most nuclear-proof country, especially such its territories as Siberia, Altai and Kazakhstan. Thus, Raegan approved a 10-year plan to destroy the Soviet Union. A preventive nuclear strike was in consideration. Soviet intelligence was aware of the plans, and Moscow began building bunkers for workers and the leadership. A system of bunkers known as the Grot System was created," the expert said.

    In 1983, Raegan received a new report saying that the Soviet strategic management system was more stable than its American analogue.

    Nuclear explosion
    © Wikipedia/
    Trump Orders Nuclear Posture Review, Enhanced Ballistic Missile Capabilities
    "Then, Washington decided that soft power would be more effective on the standoff between the US and the USSR, rather than a nuclear or conventional war," Ivashov added.

    The modernization of Soviet-era nuclear defense systems began during the presidency of Boris Yeltsin (1991-1999). Significant progress was also made during Vladimir Putin’s presidency, including expanding the life support systems’ capacity to three months.

    According to Ivashov, after 2000, Washington approved the conception of a rapid global strike, and, as a result, stopped to modernize its strategic nuclear arsenal.

    "The US focused on the conception of a highly accurate strike, with the following use of tactical weapons. Moreover, the US adopted the global missile shield plan," Ivashov explained.

    The recently announced review will be followed by a new report for President Trump. The expert stressed that certain measures against Russia’s management infrastructure may be possible.

    "I don’t think this would be a nuclear strike. But they may consider a cyber-attack, including against the banking system and other critical infrastructure," Ivashov said.

    The first president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev Calls on US, Russia to Lead Efforts Preventing Nuclear War
    According to political analyst Igor Nikolaichuk, such evaluation is routine and such reports are regularly prepared and updated under the national nuclear program.

    "Those plans are the sacred part of the US military doctrine. This is why they need to be reviewed and updated from time to time," Nikolaichuk told Radio Sputnik.

    The analyst also commented on Trump’s order to examine the US nuclear potential.

    "As for the strategic nuclear forces, each president would try to do his best to ensure their effectiveness. By examining Russia’s survivability in the event of a nuclear strike, Washington will try to weaken Russia’s strategic nuclear forces. But this is a normal goal for the President of the United States," Nikolaichuk pointed out.

    'Everyone Understands the Threat of a Nuclear War'

    Director of the Center for Military Forecast Anatoly Tsyganok reminded that the CIA, the Pentagon and other US intelligence services had been monitoring the situation in the Soviet Union since the 1950s.

    "By the end of 1961, Washington considered strikes against the 10 main targets in the USSR, including Moscow, Novosibirsk, Tyumen and Sverdlovsk [Yekaterinburg]. But after 1961, such an option was never even discussed, because the US knew that the Soviet Union had a system for a retaliation nuclear strike," Tsyganok was quoted as saying by Vzglyad.

    The expert suggested that the examination was initiated before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president.

    "Everyone understands the threat of a nuclear war. One should not forget that the US and Russia have nearly 90 percent of all nuclear bombs and equipment in the world," he said.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    On Alert: Top Notch S-400 System in Crimea Achieves Full Operational Readiness
    Military and political expert Ivan Konovalov underscored that usually a nuclear state can secure the survival of its leadership but the potential aggressor may try to conduct a sudden strike at a time the leaders cannot be protected.

    "All nuclear powers, especially the leading ones, have life support systems in the event of a crisis. But the efficiency of a nuclear strike also depends on where and when it can be conducted against the leadership," Konovalov said.

    In turn, retired Lt. Gen. Aytech Bizhev underscored that the survivability of the national leadership is also ensured by the country’s missile defense shield.

    "There are missile defense system and nuclear attack alert systems. No missile launch by other countries’ strategic forces can go unnoticed by those systems," Bizhev said.

    Dungeons of Moscow

    All data regarding bunkers for the Russian leadership in the event of a nuclear war are classified. All secret bunkers and cities are overseen by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Main Presidential Directorate for Special Programs.

    Nevertheless, some Soviet-era secret facilities have been recently declassified, including, for example, the so-called Brezhnev’s Bunker in Moscow. Currently, there is a museum inside the facility.

    Боевой железнодорожный ракетный комплекс
    © Photo: JSC Russian Railways
    Russia to Conduct Flight Tests of Missile for 'Nuclear Train' in 2019
    Initially, the bunker was designed a nuclear shelter for the Soviet establishment. It was constructed in 1956 and located 50 meters below ground. However, by the time, it was decided to build another shelter for the Soviet leadership, and the facility housed the long-range aviation command staff.

    It is also known that the buildings of the Russian Defense Ministry and armed service branches have underground facilities, but they are authorized personnel only.

    Declassified archives of the Committee for State Security (KGB) can also shed some light on Soviet secret bunkers. For example, according to those files, an underground city with a capacity of 15,000 people was built in Ramenki District, in Moscow. It had autonomous power generating, air and water supplying systems.

     

    missile defense, nuclear weapons, security, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
      Mikhas
      Russia developed the S-500 with this in mind. those US nukes that eventually makes it through the shield will be targeted by S-400's and so on. Given the vast space of the Russian territory much of it will, for what it's worth be habitable and in contrast to the US, Russians have been prepared and drilled for this since the 50's, last time was in 2016 and the nuke safe bomb shelters and all the infrastructure supporting it, is up to date.

      US as Putin correctly stated, will be totally annihilated and removed from the face of the Earth within under 30 minutes, is it still worth a try? Never underestimate the ziocons...
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Apocalyptic weapons are the last refuge of cultists believing GOD is with them against evidence. Blind faith, not the weapons, are what lead to doomsday.
    • Reply
      Austrian Schoolin reply toAnomicDust(Show commentHide comment)
      AnomicDust, Exactly and you may call them out: Satanic Illuminati.
    • Reply
      kasivasanthain reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas,
      under 30 minutes is frightening. How can the bootlickers (of US admirers) will digest this. They know that they will also be turned to cinder in less than 10 minutes.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      This post by slimyfox is the post of the month.

      Such analysis are absolute rubbish as all they do is to try to please to those who ordered them. It beats me how on earth they believe it would be possible to execute first strike without being discovered in a first second of launching missiles by very long range radars and satellites whose sensors would instantly registered coordinates of launching sites as well as calculate probable trajectories.

      In such case when multiple Russian sources would confirm launches all would take turn towards worst nightmare scenario. Putin last year announced that Russia has no longer breafcase with some keys and launch codes for either first strike or retaliatory strike as all is now made absolutely safe through multiple systems of verification and if all concur between them retaliatory strike is automatically launched as well as launches from submarines and bombers are instantly deployed.

      Now there is small problem for USA as they would need to saturate their attack in order to penetrate long range – high altitude defence systems including old Soviet nuclear tipped AICBM which would not only physically destroy incoming missiles but would so highly ionise environment that electronic components on surviving missiles would all short due to extreme ionisation and if anything would survive that than there will be extremely strong EMP which would in a similar fashion as electrically supercharged ions charge electronic components with extreme electromagnetic pulse which would create high current in components and burn them out.

      However as all that would happen in space where will be no air that effects would be limited only on relatively small area , but after that missiles which would survive this electronic maelstrom would have to pass through another defence layer laid by S-400 which would be at hight of about 80 km and that would be ultimate proof of missile resistance to direct impact of 400 kg high explosive in warheads. Once the small number of the lucky ones passes through this defence shield out of large numbers of saturating warheads there will be not much left but their torment will not stop just there as once they reach 30 km hight they will be met with swarms of S-300 and S-350 misiles which would quite confidently clear the skies at the heights where no nuclear explosion can create any harm to the surface below because there is not material needed for creating a fallout as it id during impact with surface.

      Saying that at the moment when USA missiles will started to take off Russian retaliatory strike will be in final phase of lift off and in next minute all hell will break loose as hundreds of missiles would depart to deliver their deadly package to USA. That is something what USA neocons, political establishment and warmongering idiots cannot believe it would be possible as they live in their world of illusions and dreams.

      Russia would answer with unexpectedly powerful warheads as it has been reported that majority of Russian are very powerful thermonuclear warheads. USA would execute attack with clear conquest of Russian land in mind and for that they would want to have as less as possible radioactive contamination. They want Russian natural resources and nothing else. Russians on other hand have no intention to conquer USA territory what so ever and therefore have no objections about total contamination of the USA land rendering it death trap for couple of centuries or more. Russia if squeezed to use last resort of defence it will make sure that for centuries to come there will be no threat from USA any more as the land we know today as USA would be declared Terra Nullius and available to whomever would have death wish. Colonisation would take place only after 200 – 300 years after the strike.

      Someone will ask how Russia will be able to defend itself and USA not. The reason is simple, USA have aggressive military doctrine and believe in first strike and if that successful there is usually no place for retaliation strike. USA has unproven THAAD system which is limited on predictable trajectories and lower hypersonic speeds of about 4.7 km/sec. Russian missiles are traveling between 7 and 8 km/sec and that is a bit too fast for sure hit. Because certain data are not confirmed it is very likely that they are exaggerated, for example missile travel distance is 200 km but manufacturer states that it can reach hight of 150km with speed of only 2.8 in vertical flight. That would be achievement on its own especially as the missile itself is relatively small and it has smaller quantity of fuel. However in the hight of over 100km there is already vacuum and therefore manoeuvring is impossible. Russian S-400 operate in this still manoeuvrable zone between 70 and 100 km and that is greater chance for success than flying in vacuum on pre calculated trajectory and Russians have hypersonic manoeuvrable re-entry vehicles which is impossible to intercept as they change hight and direction thus making massive miss as THAAD missiles as Patriot Pack-3 have no explosive warhead and require direct hit into incoming missile.

      Seriously these people either have some serious mental problems or all is just made for a fun of irritating Russia. In my opinion it is a former, as these people are definitively sick in brain. If USA does not get rid off these people every one who will survive will wish that it did not. The world will become hell on Earth and these exceptional few will die horrendous death without ever stepping out into the world they deliberately incinerated and made radioactive for centuries to come. If it does not work by kicking them out than they have to be shot as rabid dogs as that is exactly what they are.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      This whole argument is like "my god is stronger than yours."
