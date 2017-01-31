Russia Denies Dutch Claims Radar Data on MH17 Crash Violating Int'l Requirements

Rosaviatsia also stated that Russia has provided the Netherlands with MH17 crash primary radar data three months ago and since has not received any requests for help of Russian experts to decode the data.
"To date, we have received no requests from the Dutch side to involve our experts in decoding the primary radar data," Rosaviatsia Deputy Chief Oleg Storchevoy told reporters.
"There are no international requirements concerning such information and the way it is recorded," Storchevoy said.
He also voiced surprise that the Netherlands "cannot decode our [Russia's] data, with this fact being stated in media, but not making Russia aware of it."
Issues the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is experiencing in decoding the MH17 crash radar data could have been resolved immediately through joint work with Russian experts, the Russian air transport agency said.
"The ICAO recommends to involve specialists, developers of equipment if an investigation takes place to decode the information and obtain objective data. The fact that it took the Dutch side took more than three months to provide such information is puzzling. Our data have been transferred last year. This is a purely technical matter, which can be immediately solved via cooperation."
Storchevoy noted that Russia is ready to provide its experts' help and needed information "so that the entire world learns the truth about the tragedy."
"We have repeatedly stated about the timing of the investigation involving work with the technical committee being deliberately delayed. It was brought to the attention that the desire of the Dutch Commission to deliberately mislead the public is the reason for the delay."
The MH17 plane crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident. The Ukrainian government forces and the local militias traded accusations regarding the incident, which occurred at the time of heavy fighting in the region.
The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which they claimed had been brought from Russia and consequently returned there.
The Russian Defense Ministry cast doubt on the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, have crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border at the time of the incident.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The dutch know the truth perfectly, but they simply aren't telling it to their people. These politicians are treacherous puppets, serving foreign interests, so certainly not serving the interests and safety of their own people. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Their fake "investigation" (cover up) is burning under their pothead arses due to the uncertainty on which way their new master in Washington will take.
md74
Mikhas
Not only the reputations and careers of the totally corrupted and despicable individuals in this "investigation" is at stake but the country as such as well. If Trump drops the hot potato ukraine or parts of it on Russia's lap, all this will come into light and a reinvestigation will be called for.
My hunch is that he will and the US imposed Nazi junta in Kiev will be singled out and dropped from it.