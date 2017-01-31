Russia Denies Dutch Claims Radar Data on MH17 Crash Violating Int'l Requirements

Rosaviatsia also stated that Russia has provided the Netherlands with MH17 crash primary radar data three months ago and since has not received any requests for help of Russian experts to decode the data.

"To date, we have received no requests from the Dutch side to involve our experts in decoding the primary radar data," Rosaviatsia Deputy Chief Oleg Storchevoy told reporters.

Media reports suggested on Sunday that Dutch investigators failed to decode information on the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine provided by Russia last fall.

"There are no international requirements concerning such information and the way it is recorded," Storchevoy said.

He also voiced surprise that the Netherlands "cannot decode our [Russia's] data, with this fact being stated in media, but not making Russia aware of it."

Issues the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is experiencing in decoding the MH17 crash radar data could have been resolved immediately through joint work with Russian experts, the Russian air transport agency said.

"The ICAO recommends to involve specialists, developers of equipment if an investigation takes place to decode the information and obtain objective data. The fact that it took the Dutch side took more than three months to provide such information is puzzling. Our data have been transferred last year. This is a purely technical matter, which can be immediately solved via cooperation."

Storchevoy noted that Russia is ready to provide its experts' help and needed information "so that the entire world learns the truth about the tragedy."

Rosaviatsia also said that the Netherlands is deliberately delaying the investigation into the Malaysian Airlines plane crash over southeastern Ukraine.

"We have repeatedly stated about the timing of the investigation involving work with the technical committee being deliberately delayed. It was brought to the attention that the desire of the Dutch Commission to deliberately mislead the public is the reason for the delay."

The MH17 plane crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident. The Ukrainian government forces and the local militias traded accusations regarding the incident, which occurred at the time of heavy fighting in the region.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which they claimed had been brought from Russia and consequently returned there.

The Russian Defense Ministry cast doubt on the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, have crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border at the time of the incident.