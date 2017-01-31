Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee Backs Trump's Executive Order on Migration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

"We welcome all constrictive steps in this direction. Russia will fully support all measures aimed a counteracting terrorism," spokesman Andrei Przhedomsky told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Jim Cole Muslims Not Targeted in Trump's Immigration Order - US Presidential Adviser

Russian special services and law enforcement bodies are counting on development of cooperation in fighting terrorism with the United States under President Donald Trump, he said.

"We have called for and we always continue to call for a mutually beneficial, substantial, specific cooperation in fighting terrorism. This is a principled position, we continue to stick to it and we will be happy if this cooperation received new momentum, we are very much hoping for this."