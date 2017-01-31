First Ka-52 Tests for Foreign Buyers Underway - Russian Helicopters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — First tests for Russia's Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopters manufactured for foreign buyers are underway, Russian Helicopters holding company said in a statement Tuesday.

"The first experimental vehicle for the foreign customer has already been assembled and is successfully passing planned tests," the company said.

The first batch of the Ka-52s scheduled for delivery in 2017 in accordance with government contract terms has been delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry ahead of schedule in December, it added.

Russian Helicopters said this year's production of Ka-52s would be doubled because of their export orientation.

In December 2015, Russian Helicopters holding company said that Russia had struck a deal with Egypt to deliver 46 Kamov Ka-52K navalized attack helicopters designed for French-made Mistral helicopter carriers that were to join the Russian Navy last year, before France canceled the deal over Ukraine conflict. The warships were sold to Cairo.

In November 2016, Russian Helicopters holding Deputy CEO for Aftersales Service Igor Chechikov said that the first batch of Ka-52 helicopters manufactured for foreign purchasers would be ready for delivery in 2017.

Russia's Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter is designed to destroy tanks and other armored vehicles. Ka-52 could also perform fire support operations, as well as patrol and escort missions.