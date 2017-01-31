Russian Cabinet Announces Crimea Bridge Contractor Name

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Stroygazmontazh (SGM) limited liability company was named the contractor in the nearly $284 million construction of railroad approaches to the Crimean bridge, the Russian Cabinet said Tuesday.

"The contract price is 16.95 billion rubles [$283.5 million at the current exchange rates]," the government decree reads.

The Federal Agency for Railway Transport (Roszheldor) is named as the government procurement agency in the project.

Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said earlier in this month that SGM Group had expressed its readiness to construct the railroad approaches.

A bridge crossing the Kerch Strait to connect the Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was proposed by the Russia government to be constructed by 2018-2020. It will include a four-lane highway as well as a double-track railroad. The length of the crossing will be about 19 kilometers (11.8 miles).

The Russian government decree stipulates that SGM is to build an 18-kilometer railroad stretch by August 1, 2019, and fully complete all works by December 1, 2019.