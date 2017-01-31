ECHR Orders Russia to Recoup Brothers Suspected of Nemtsov's Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the lawyers, the ECHR thought that untimely examination of the brothers' appeals was also a violation of their rights.

"The court has granted our appeal and ruled to extract 6,500 euros for each Gubashev [brother]. We complained about the detention conditions, the delays of the delivery to the court, poor food, use of handcuffs," Musa Khadisov said.

© AFP 2016/ PATRICK HERTZOG Moscow Vows to Appeal ECHR Ruling on Russian Adoption Ban for US Citizens

According to Russian media, in December 2016, another person detained on suspicion of ties to the murder of the politician, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov, signed a 6,000-euro settlement with Russian authorities and agreed to withdraw his complaint on mistreatment in detention from the ECHR.

On February 27, 2015, Nemtsov, who occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s, and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow.

Five persons were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder, namely Gubashev brothers, Eskerkhanov, Hamzat Bakhayev and Zaur Dadayev. The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia.