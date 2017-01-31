ECHR Orders Russia to Recoup Brothers Suspected of Nemtsov's Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the lawyers, the ECHR thought that untimely examination of the brothers' appeals was also a violation of their rights.
"The court has granted our appeal and ruled to extract 6,500 euros for each Gubashev [brother]. We complained about the detention conditions, the delays of the delivery to the court, poor food, use of handcuffs," Musa Khadisov said.
On February 27, 2015, Nemtsov, who occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s, and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow.
Five persons were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder, namely Gubashev brothers, Eskerkhanov, Hamzat Bakhayev and Zaur Dadayev. The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia".
slimyfox
This statement is pure journalists fiction and has no connection with reality. It is impossible to arrest someone in absentia because the word arrest in judiciary terms means that arrest is the act of depriving people of their liberty, civil and political rights for the duration of the arrest. Arrest is performed by authorised security institution such as police but not necessary as in UK as well as in USA everyone can under given circumstances execute arrest but is criminally responsible for act of false arrest. Arrest is usually in relation to an investigation or prevention of a crime, and thus detaining the arrested person in a procedure as part of the criminal justice system.
I believe that journalist wanted to say that aforementioned person was issued with arrest warrant which will ensure its arrest as soon as it will be physically possible.