01:28 GMT +331 January 2017
    Paying last respects to politician Boris Nemtsov in Moscow

    ECHR Orders Russia to Recoup Brothers Suspected of Nemtsov's Murder

    © Sputnik/
    Russia
    113105

    The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said that Russia had to pay 13,000 euros (roughly $13,843) to Shadid and Anzor Gubashev, two brothers detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov, Gubashev's lawyer said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the lawyers, the ECHR thought that untimely examination of the brothers' appeals was also a violation of their rights.

    "The court has granted our appeal and ruled to extract 6,500 euros for each Gubashev [brother]. We complained about the detention conditions, the delays of the delivery to the court, poor food, use of handcuffs," Musa Khadisov said.

    Picture taken on April 23, 2015 shows the audience room of the European Court for Human Rights, in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2016/ PATRICK HERTZOG
    Moscow Vows to Appeal ECHR Ruling on Russian Adoption Ban for US Citizens
    According to Russian media, in December 2016, another person detained on suspicion of ties to the murder of the politician, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov, signed a 6,000-euro settlement with Russian authorities and agreed to withdraw his complaint on mistreatment in detention from the ECHR.

    On February 27, 2015, Nemtsov, who occupied a number of senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s, and was an active opposition figure in the 2000s, was shot dead in downtown Moscow.

    Five persons were detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder, namely Gubashev brothers, Eskerkhanov, Hamzat Bakhayev and Zaur Dadayev. The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia.

    Related:

    Nemtsov Murder Case Must Be Solved Sooner or Later – Kremlin
    Putin Closely Following High-Profile Cases, Including Probe Into Nemtsov Murder
    All Defendants in Nemtsov Murder Case Plead Not Guilty
    Tags:
    murder, order, European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Boris Nemtsov, Russia
      slimyfox
      "The alleged chief organizer of the murder, Ruslan Mukhudinov, was arrested in absentia".

      This statement is pure journalists fiction and has no connection with reality. It is impossible to arrest someone in absentia because the word arrest in judiciary terms means that arrest is the act of depriving people of their liberty, civil and political rights for the duration of the arrest. Arrest is performed by authorised security institution such as police but not necessary as in UK as well as in USA everyone can under given circumstances execute arrest but is criminally responsible for act of false arrest. Arrest is usually in relation to an investigation or prevention of a crime, and thus detaining the arrested person in a procedure as part of the criminal justice system.

      I believe that journalist wanted to say that aforementioned person was issued with arrest warrant which will ensure its arrest as soon as it will be physically possible.
