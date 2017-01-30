Register
14:50 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Shiitake

    Far Eastern Hectare: Russia Plans to Grow Shiitake Asian Mushrooms in Amur Taiga

    © Wikipedia/ Rob Hille
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 85 0 0

    Russia’s first mushroom farm set in a forest is going to be created by Artem Degtyarev, whose business plan won a competition for land development of the so-called “Far Eastern hectare.” In an Interview with RIA Novosti, Artem spoke about the unique Asian shiitake mushrooms he plans to grow there, and how other business opportunities are available.

    In June 2016, the Russian government introduced a new law allowing Russian citizens to receive a free hectare (2.5 acre) of land in the Russian Far East, the act is known locally as the  “Far Eastern hectare.” Total ownership is transferred only after five years, and only if the owner conducts some sort of legal economic activity on the land.

    Cowboy silhouette
    © Flickr/ rosalina lucas
    Russia's Modern Frontiersmen Set Out to Tame Country's Wild East

    A survey carried out in January 2017 showed that nearly a quarter of over eight million Russians are interested in getting their own slice of land in Primorie under a new government program.

    The shiitake is an edible mushroom native to East Asia, which has been cultivated and consumed in Chiba, Japan, and many Asian countries for centuries. In the wild, the shiitake grows in the warm and moist climates of Southeast Asia on the decaying wood of deciduous trees. In Russia's Far East it can be found growing on Mongolian oak and Amur linden trees. The mushroom is said to possess a number of health benefits.

    Artem Degtyarev said that he became interested in the program as soon as he heard about it.

    “Soon after the implementation of the law on the Far Eastern hectare began, my partners and I came up with the idea of growing shiitake there. I made a presentation of my project, took part in the contest and won in one of the categories,” Degtyarev said.

    Khabarovsk Krai
    © Wikipedia/ Andshel
    Over 2 Million Russians Plan to Lay Claim to Free Hectare of Land in Far East

    Shiitake farms exist in Japan, the USA and even in Europe. Russians have tried to cultivate the mushrooms in the past, but only in vitro due to the climate.

    “Primorie is the only region in Russia where shiitake can grow outdoors in the wild,” Degtyarev stressed. “That is the only place where a big and productive mushroom farm can be built without large investments.”

    The high humidity of Russian Far Eastern woods makes growing conditions for shiitake highly favorable.

    “Shiitake from the forest are much more fragrant and tastier than those grown indoors. Natural ones are better for your health as well. The Japanese have recently discovered that shiitake contain some bioactive agents that help to fight cancer,” the farmer proudly said.

    Shiitake
    © Wikipedia/ Pradejoniensis
    Shiitake

    Degtyarev also told the RIA Novosti reporter about some Korean businessmen who tried to grow shiitake in the Russian Far East but failed because their calculations were built upon a Korean business model.

    “The Korean businessmen said that the Far Eastern sort of shiitake is the healthiest, growing in the north makes the mushrooms store more nutrients.”

    Degtyarev plans to sell shiitake both as a food and as a pharmaceutical product.

    Dachnye hot springs in Kamchatka.
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Piragis
    Russia Lauded for Setting Out to Master Far East Following Example of US Wild West

    He says potential buyers contacted him soon after he won the contest. Businessmen from China, South Korea, and Russia were interested in the pharmaceutical potential of the mushroom as well as using it as a food.

    According to preliminary calculations, Degtyarev’s project will start to pay off in 4 years.

    However, Degtyarev has not got his hectare in the taiga yet – because of a refusal by the State Forestry to grant the land.“The refusal didn’t make me less enthusiastic, just more realistic,” the businessman said.

    Artem is determined to apply again for the land again in the 3rd round of the  program which kicks off on February 1.

    He advised his counterparts who did not manage to get the land at the first attempt not to give up, and is confident that the Russian government will fix any mistakes in the program.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    hectare, mushrooms, project, economy, Far East, Russia, Khabarovsk Region, Khabarovsk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok