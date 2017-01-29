Register
    Il-112

    First Flight of Russia’s Il-112V Transport Jet to Be Carried Out Until July 1

    Russia
    The first flight of the Russia’s new Il-112V military transport jet will be carried out until July 1, 2017, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday during a visit to the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association (VASO) plant.

    Il-112
    Russia to Start Producing Engines for New Ilyushin Il-112 Plane in 2018 - Manufacturer
    VORONEZH (Sputnik) – Rogozin pointed out the works on the jet’s air frame and new engines TV7-117ST were being carried out.

    "Until July 1 this work must be completed and that is linked to a very difficult problem of how to combine various works … during such a short period of time in order to ensure the safe first flight by July 1," Rogozin said.

    The deputy prime minister pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had set the goal to make the jet ready in the summer of 2017.

    Rogozin added that the Russian armed force needed the jet as it could ensure fast transporting personnel and vehicles.

    The Il-112V is an Ilyushin-developed light military transport aircraft, designed for transporting and parachuting of military equipment and personnel, as well as of various cargos. The aircraft is considered to be a replacement for Russia's aging Antonov An-26 planes. Mass production of the plane is scheduled for 2019 at VASO after all state tests are completed.

