Russian Cop Jumps Into Icy Moskva River to Save Girl Trapped in Sinking Car

The accident occurred at night on January 26 in Khamovniki Disctrict in the very center of Moscow (where Pushkin Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior are located). A Subaru Forester veered off the road and into the water, Russia's Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told RIA Novosti.

According to the report, a traffic police squad arrived at the scene, and one of the officers called the emergency service immediately before jumping into the river and rescued the terrified woman.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!