Russian Aerospace Forces to Be Armed With MiG-35 Multirole Fighters in 2018

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region) (Sputnik)The Russian Aerospace Forces will be equipped with advanced MiG-35 multirole fighters next year, the head of the MiG aircraft corporation said Friday.

"We are starting a big testing program, and I plan that a year from now this aircraft will enter into direct service with the Russian Aerospace Forces," MiG Director General Ilya Tarasenko told reporters.

The MiG-35 is a further development of the MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB fighter jets, featuring improved combat capability and flight performance characteristics.

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) President Boris Slyusar, meanwhile, forecast earlier in the day that serial production of the MiG-35s would begin in 2019 following flight tests.

