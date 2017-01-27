© Flickr/ Rob Schleiffert Russia to Deliver Six MiG-29 Jets to Serbia Next Spring

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region) (Sputnik)Russia is expecting to win Columbia's tender for purchasing jet fighters with MiG-29 aircraft, as well as to get a contract on additional supply of these fighter jets to Peru, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military and Technical Co-operation Anatoly Punchuck told Sputnik on Friday.

"For half a year, we are taking part in a tender announced by Columbia for purchasing fighter jets, we are offering them MiG-29s. Moreover, we are expecting that Peru will purchase an additional batch of MiG-29 fighter jets for its air forces," Punchuk said during an international presentation of MiG-35 jets in Lukhovitsy, the Moscow Region.

He underlined that the Peruvian air forces are already using MiG-29 fighter jets and "on the basis of their experience with these aircraft are deciding on the issue of purchasing an additional batch."

The MiG-29 fighter jets, first developed in the Soviet Union in 1980s, are currently used in 29 countries across the world. On Thursday, President of Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Boris Slyusar announced that serial purchases of the MiG-35 fighter jet, which is a further development of the MiG-29 fighter jets, will begin in 2019.

