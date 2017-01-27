Russian Air Defense Units Train Electronic Missile Launches in Abkhazia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Air Defense units carried out electronic missile launches during drills at a military base in Abkhazia, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Monday.

"Air defense units deployed at the Russian military base in Abkhazia conducted electronic missile launches within the exercises on air defense systems' fire control. The exercises involved over 200 servicemen and more than 20 pieces of military equipment, including Osa-AKM, Strela-10 missile systems and Igla man-portable air defense systems," the statement said.

The troops repelled airstrikes by simulated enemy single and group targets in low visibility conditions and practiced camouflage, reconnaissance and escorting of air targets during radio-frequency interference, according to the district's press service.

Drones were used as targets simulating the "enemy's" Air Forces, the press service outlined.

