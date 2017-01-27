Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Plans to Deliver 100 Aircraft in 2017

–

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region) (Sputnik)Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to deliver more than 100 aircraft to its clients this year, UAC Vice President Sergey Korotkov said Friday.

"The UAC has arrived at the figure of 100 aircraft per year. We have passed that number and are advancing further," Korotkov said ahead of unveiling an advanced MiG-35 multirole fighter.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!