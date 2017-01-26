Syrian Kurds Rep Arrives in Moscow to Discuss ‘Syrian Project’ With Russian FM

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Russia Helps Damascus, Syrian Kurds Discuss Very Sensitive Issue

“Four days ago Russia invited us to Moscow to exchange views on the Syrian settlement. The invitation from the Russian side, in addition to me was received by the head of Kobani canton Enver Müslim and co-chair of the PYD Asya Abdullah,” Isa told Sputnik Turkey.

He further said that the meeting will also be attended by the representatives of the Syrian opposition.

“During the meeting, the negotiations in Geneva which will start on February, 8 will also be highlighted and in addition to that the Russian representatives will tell us about the results of the meeting in Astana,” Isa said.

He further said that Russia has great power and influence. It is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and both countries have long-standing relations and hence, Russia plays an important, positive role in resolving the conflict in Syria.

“We are an integral part of the Syrian people and we are in favor of a peaceful, political solution to the crisis. Russia invited us to discuss this issue and we are ready to do everything in our power to ensure that the settlement is made possible,” he further said.

He spoke about how the PYD has a project in mind which will help to solve the crisis together with the Syrian people. As they want to be given the opportunity for a full and free life.

“We are going to tell our Russian friends about the details of this project. We stand for the settlement through the creation of a federal, democratic system on the whole territory of Syria, not just in the north of the country. In order to achieve this, we are ready to assist the international forces,” the representative concluded.

The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing a site for the Syrian peace process in Astana in addition to Geneva.

The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan. As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan: Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.