Register
21:21 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin

    Syrian Kurds Rep Arrives in Moscow to Discuss ‘Syrian Project’ With Russian FM

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 21241

    The representative of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) Halit Isa spoke to Sputnik Turkey in an interview saying that Russia has invited three representatives of the party for a meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.

    A Kurdish man waves a large flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), during a demonstration against the exclusion of Syrian-Kurds from the Geneva talks in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on February 4, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Russia Helps Damascus, Syrian Kurds Discuss Very Sensitive Issue
    “Four days ago Russia invited us to Moscow to exchange views on the Syrian settlement. The invitation from the Russian side, in addition to me was received by the head of Kobani canton Enver Müslim and co-chair of the PYD Asya Abdullah,” Isa told Sputnik Turkey.

    He further said that the meeting will also be attended by the representatives of the Syrian opposition.

    “During the meeting, the negotiations in Geneva which will start on February, 8 will also be highlighted and in addition to that the Russian representatives will tell us about the results of the meeting in Astana,” Isa said.

    He further said that Russia has great power and influence. It is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and both countries have long-standing relations and hence, Russia plays an important, positive role in resolving the conflict in Syria.

    “We are an integral part of the Syrian people and we are in favor of a peaceful, political solution to the crisis. Russia invited us to discuss this issue and we are ready to do everything in our power to ensure that the settlement is made possible,” he further said.

    Kurdish fighters with the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, wave their yellow triangular flag in the outskirts of Tal Abyad, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Turkey Hopes US to Halt Support for Syrian Kurds – Foreign Minister
    He spoke about how the PYD has a project in mind which will help to solve the crisis together with the Syrian people. As they want to be given the opportunity for a full and free life.

    “We are going to tell our Russian friends about the details of this project. We stand for the settlement through the creation of a federal, democratic system on the whole territory of Syria, not just in the north of the country. In order to achieve this, we are ready to assist the international forces,” the representative concluded.

    The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing a site for the Syrian peace process in Astana in addition to Geneva.

    The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan. As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan: Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

    Related:

    Moscow Should Engage Opposition in Intra-Syria Talks - SNNP Leader
    Moscow Will 'Want to See Washington Involved' in Syria to Eradicate Terrorists
    Syrian Opposition, Lavrov Unlikely to Discuss New Syria Constitution in Moscow
    Russia Planning Political Opposition Meeting in Moscow - Syrian Opposition
    Syria's Popular Front Welcomes Idea of Holding Opposition Talks in Moscow
    Tags:
    Settlement, negotiations, proposal, Syrian conflict, meeting, Syrian Kurds, Astana talks on Syria, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Russia, Moscow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok