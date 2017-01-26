Register
19:50 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    City Day celebrations in Grozny. (File)

    Parliament of Russia's Chechnya to Consider Law Allowing Hijabs in Schools

    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    15401

    Members of Russia's United Russia ruling party will submit a law draft to the Chechen Parliament that would allow children wear religious symbols in schools, Magomed Daudov, the speaker of the legislature, said Thursday.

    GROZNY (Sputnik) — According to Daudov, the initiative came as a response to comments made by Russian Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva, who said Tuesday that, according to a ruling of the Russian Constitutional Court, hijabs could not be worn in schools.

    "We, the members of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, representatives of the United Russia party… will propose without delay such a law for the multinational Chechen Republic that will allow our multinational children to wear hijabs, crosses, yarmulkes in schools, if they want to," Daudov wrote on his Instagram.

    The Supreme Court of Russia has twice ruled in favor of regional governments that forbade wearing hijabs in schools, but has not made any nation-wide decisions on the matter.

    Full-face veils have become target of various bans in Europe amid the growing threat of terrorism as they obscure the wearer's identity.

    A student in class before the start of the Unified State Exam in Russian at General School No. 7 in Grozny. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Kremlin Against Becoming Part of Discussion on Wearing Hijabs at Schools - Spokesman
    All religious symbols have been banned in French schools since 2004, with the law often described as the ban on headscarves, frequently worn by the Muslims. In 2011, France banned full-face Islamic veils in public, in 2016 it attempted to outlaw the full-body "burkini" swimsuits. The "burkini" were compared to a provocation and a manifestation of radical Islamism by then-Prime Minister of France Manuel Valls.

    Belgium banned full-face veils the same year as France.

    Germany has not outlawed wearing hijabs in public, but Chancellor Angela Merkel said in December 2016 that full-face veils had to be banned in the country.

    The Dutch partial ban on burqa in public awaits approval by the Senate after having been passed by the lower chamber of the parliament in November 2016.

    Related:

    Kremlin Against Becoming Part of Discussion on Wearing Hijabs at Schools
    Canberra Theater Receives Threats Over Billboard Picturing Girls in Hijabs
    Iraqi Activist to Humiliate Women With Erotic Photos for Not Wearing Hijab
    Norwegian Healthcare: Hijab OK, Niqab and Burka Bad
    Tags:
    hijab, Chechen Republic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      dvdgrg09
      The State can have no religion, it is the protector of children in school. Religion is not a benefit to education, education ought to be the religion in school. It is doubtful that any other religion is a benefit to the human race, particularly religions of war.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok