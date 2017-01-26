First-Rate MiG-35 Multirole Jetfighter to Join Russia's Fleet

The Kremlin press service earlier said that President Vladimir Putin would attend a demonstration flight of the top-of-the-line fighter during a meeting with members of the Military-Industrial Commission on Thursday.

“The MiG-35 is a multirole fighter for our frontline aviation. It is a real game-changer in modern aerial combat. I am sure that the Commander-in-Chief fully realizes its potential,” Antoshkin said.

He added that the MiG-35 would be in high demands due to its unique tactical and technical characterizes that make it standout from its existing counterparts.

“This plane is much needed because it is more lightweight compared to the Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 and Su-35 fighters and it will be a good addition to our fleet of frontline fighters I wish I could fly this amazing plane myself,” Nikolai Antoshkin said.

The MiG-35 is a multipurpose generation 4++ fighter and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29 fighter.

It is armed with a 30-mm cannon and carries 1,500 rounds of ammunition. It can carry up to 7,000 kg of payload on ten external pylons. It can also use various air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, guided and unguided rockets and bombs.

The MiG-35 has a maximum speed of 2,700 kilometers an hour, an effective range of 1,000 kilometers and a service ceiling of 17,5000 meters.

Serial purchases of the MiG-35 multirole fighter under the state arms procurement program will begin in 2019, President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Boris Slyusar said Thursday.

He added that a presentation of the MiG-35 for potential foreign buyers will be held on January 27.

