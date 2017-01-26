Register
18:27 GMT +326 January 2017
    Sochi airport.

    Chinese Tourists to Explore Sochi Seaside Resorts With New Direct Flights

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Russia
    119261

    Tourist flows from China to Russia are set to increase thanks to simplified visa procedures and an expected five million Chinese tourists in 2017. According to the Russian government, trips to Russia will be more popularity among Chinese tourists in 2017 thanks to the coming 100 year anniversary of the 1917 October Revolution.

    Capital outlays by the one million Chinese tourists who visited Russia in 2015 totaled nearly $1 billion, according to data from the Moscow tourism department. For that reason, Russian tour operators, have spared no effort to make their country an even more attractive destination for Chinese.

    Lake Baikal
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Smirnov
    From the Kremlin to Kamchatka's Hot Springs: Top 20 'Must See' Places in Russia
    ​In November 2016, Basel Aero, a part of Russia’s largest industrial diversified group Basic Element, announced that Sochi international airport would establish direct air links with Chengdu and six other Chinese cities in 2017.

    ​The first delegation from Russian Black Sea city of Sochi will visit the Chinese city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province as early as March 2017 to meet with local tour operators to discuss the upcoming launch of direct flights between the cities, the Sochi Office for Tourism and Resort reported.

    Sochi’s officials told Sputnik China that they have already conducted several presentation tours for Chinese delegations last year. Chinese tour operators also visited the International Tourism Investment Forum ITIF-2016.

    Holiday-makers on the beach in Sochi.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Yakunin
    Holiday-makers on the beach in Sochi.

    “At the meeting in Chengdu we will discuss the organization of a particular package tour with Chinese tour operators and air carriers,” the officials said.

    “We estimate that a direct air link between Sochi and Chengdu will promote a growing number of Chinese tourists,” representatives of the Sochi Office of Tourism concluded.

    Even when the direct flights start, Russian air operators will still have to survive the harsh competition of both far more renowned and equipped Moscow or Saint Petersburg airports, and their Chinese counterparts, who are already equipping tourists groups with transfer flights to Sochi from Moscow.

    Sochi port
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Sochi port

    Sochi is still not as attractive of a tourist destination for Chinese travelers as Moscow or Saint Petersburg, the head of the Department of International Tourism in China’s largest tourist agency Utour Group told Sputnik. 

    “They still should take into account the cost of such a tour. Moreover, in Sochi there are few people speaking Chinese, no restaurants offering Chinese cuisine, and other services aimed at Chinese tourists,” he said.

    The Utour Group representative specified that currently only one Chinese air carrier, Sichuan Airlines, conducts direct flights to Moscow.

    Sochi Park (a theme park).
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Sochi Park (a theme park).

    “If we added to a flight to Sochi at an attractive price, it could attract tourists’ attention. I think Chinese tourists might also be interested in flights from Sochi to Moscow or Saint Petersburg; however, transfers take too much time and it makes them less attractive,” he added.

    Arctech Helsinki Shipyard
    © Wikipedia/ Petri Krohn
    Russia to Build Cruise Liners for Arctic Tourism at Its Helsinki Shipyard

    Chinese Utour Group operator has its own charter flights and tourists groups that reach Sochi through other travel destinations. Reportedly, costs play an important role in choosing tours. For example, an 8-day-long journey comprising visits to Moscow and Saint Petersburg costs 10,000 yuan (~$1,450). A route comprising Moscow, Saint Petersburg, cities of the Golden Ring and Sochi costs only 3-4,000 yuan (~$436 – 581) more.

    “That makes tourists consider that they can see a lot more if they pay just slightly more,” Utour Group manager said.

    Cities of Russia. Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Cities of Russia. Sochi

    However, Russia is beating France as a tourist destination for Chinese. Another representative of the same Chinese tour operator, Jean-François Zhou, explained 25% of Chinese visiting France in 2016 by the growing amount of rampant street crime, which mainly targets visitors from Asia.

    “Chinese see Russia as a longtime friend and ally and that Russian literature and the revolution have had a great impact. The cheap ruble is also a factor, but the main reason is that in Russia Chinese tourists will not be assaulted and robbed like they are on the streets of Paris,” Zhou noted.

    A picture taken on September 4, 2015 shows Chinese tourists as they have their photo taken in front of Church of the Savior on Blood in central St. Petersburg.
    © AFP 2016/ OLGA MALTSEVA
    A picture taken on September 4, 2015 shows Chinese tourists as they have their photo taken in front of Church of the Savior on Blood " in central St. Petersburg. Drawn by its Communist past and a visa-free regime, Chinese tourists are flocking to Russia in droves as it develops new routes touting "red tourism"

    Besides, Russia definitely outdoes Europe when it comes to train travel. Operator Russian Railway Tours has various packages for travelers from China which include a 15-day-long tour from Beijing to Moscow onboard the luxurious train “Imperial Russia” with stops in major cities. It costs €5,150 (~$5,525). Their new 8-day-long “Tea Road” route from Manchuria to Irkutsk and Lake Baikal. The company predicted that the number of its Chinese tourists will grow by half in 2017.

