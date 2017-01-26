At Least One Killed in Thermal Power Station Blast in Russia's Penza - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Representative of the local emergency service confirmed to Sputnik that the building had partially collapsed and one person had been affected by the incident.

"According to preliminary data, a roof of the thermal power station has collapsed… over an area of 300 square meters [358 square yards]," the source said.

The source later specified that the area of the collapsed roof had increased up to 600 square meters.

