MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2015, Russia's Supreme Court found that the ban on wearing religious clothes at schools was legal. On Tuesday, Russian Minister of Education and Science Olga Vasilyeva opposed wearing hijabs in schools. On Wednesday, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Vasilyeva's statements on the issue.

"Firstly, you know, we would not like to become a party to the discussion at the moment. And secondly there have been really different approaches to the issue. You know that there have been even judicial variants, if I am not mistaken," Peskov said, answering a question about the Kremlin's position on the dispute.

He added that in addition to the judicial procedures aimed at solving the problem there were also nonjudicial methods.