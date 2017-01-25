Kaspersky Lab Top Manager Arrested Over Treason Charges - Reports

© AFP 2016/ ALEXEY SAZONOV Kaspersky Lab Notes Increase in Hacker Attacks on Russian State Websites Since Nov. 8

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Stoyanov is said to have actively cooperated with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and his arrest may be linked to arrest of one of the FSB department heads, the Kommersant newspaper reported citing a source close to FSB.

Both Stoyanov and the FSB employee were arrested in December. Details of the case remain unknown.

Kaspersky Lab confirmed Stoyanov’s arrest but pointed out that the investigation was being carried out against him as a private person with the company not being involved in the criminal case.

The Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, founded in 1997 in Moscow, operates in almost 200 countries and territories worldwide, and its products and technologies are used by over 300 million users. The company has a specially focus on large enterprises, and small and medium-sized businesses.