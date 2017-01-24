Russian Economy Recovery in Spite of Sanctions 'Boosts Moscow's Self-Confidence'

"Russian agriculture has now reached record levels and is able to cover about 100% of the demand for chicken meat and 70% for beef and pork. The so-called import substitution works," the newspaper wrote, citing German economic expert Dietmar Fellner.
According to the expert, Russia's economic recovery in spite of the Western sanctions "boosts the country's self-confidence."
"The world's largest country is just about to ‘pull out' from the recession using, as far as possible, its own resources," Fellner stated.
The former trade delegate to Moscow believes that Europe is suffering from sanctions even more than Russia. According to him, from 2010 to 2013 there was an economic boom in the Austria, with its exports to Russia reaching 3.5 billion euros.
"With the decline of the Russian economy, Austrian exports also decreased. In 2016, they had almost halved to 1.8 billion euros," the newspaper wrote, referring to Fellner.
Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow won't make unilateral concessions to abolish the restrictive measures. According to the journalist, that means that "the war of sanctions" will end not in favor of the European Union.
All comments
Show new comments (0)