Medvedev: Russia Should Not Hope for Lifting of Sanctions in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Anti-Russia sanctions will not be lifted in the near future and Russians should not hope for results of elections in foreign countries to affect the issue, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

“It is time to give up illusions that sanctions against our country would be lifted. Obviously, everything that occurred will last for a long time. [We] should not hope for foreign elections, for any leaders coming to power in foreign countries [to change the situation with the sanctions],” Medvedev said.