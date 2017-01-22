Rescuers to Continue Work at Russia's Tu-154 Crash Site in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rescuers will continue working at the Tu-154 crash site in the Black Sea as long as needed, Russia's Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said Sunday.
"In the Black Sea, rescuers from the South regional Emergencies Ministry search and rescue unit and divers continue the scheduled work. We have organized constant cooperation with our colleagues in the Defense Ministry… It will continue as long as needed," Puchkov told RIA Novosti.
The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. None of them survived the crash.
