Security Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists in Operation in Russia’s Dagestan

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Counterterrorist Operation Declared in Kizlyar Region of Russia's Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA (Russia) (Sputnik) – Russian security forces eliminated two militants in a counter-terrorist operation in the Kizlyar region of the Russia’s republic of Dagestan on Saturday, the National Antiterrorism Committee said.

«The criminals started shooting after the security forces urged them to surrender. As a result, two militants were killed in a counter-terrorist operation,” the statement read.

The militants have been identified by the authorities, they were implicated to a series of terrorist crimes, including the murder of two policemen in December, 2016.

According top the statement, one of the militants previously served 15 years in jail for murder.

There are no casualties among the security forces or civilians. The scene of the operations is currently, residents of buildings close to the site of the shooting have been evacuated.

Earlier on Saturday, the regional operational headquarters decided to declare the legal regime of a counter-terrorist operation within the administrative borders of the Vpered settlement of the Kizlyar region of Russia.

Dagestan is a hotbed of Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus. Multiple violent attacks have plagued the region over the past decade.