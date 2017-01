© Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid Russia's Sberbank CEO Predicts Cash Gradually Falling Out of Use

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Finance Ministry is proposing to revive the idea of limiting cash transactions in Russia in a bid to reduce economy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

“Maybe we should think about limiting cash transactions. Many countries are following this path … That is very right as it is an element of reducing shadow economy. This instrument may give an opportunity to raise more taxes and make our economy more transparent,” Siluanov at the congress of the United Russia party.