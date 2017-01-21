Counterterrorist Operation Declared in Kizlyar Region of Russia's Dagestan

MAHACHKALA (Russia), (Sputnik) — The counterterrorist operation regime was declared in the Kizlyar region of Russia’s republic of Dagestan on Saturday, a spokesperson of the operational headquarters said.

“At 9:15 a.m. [06:15 GMT] the head of the operational headquarters decided to declare the legal regime of a counterterrorist operation within the administrative borders of the Vpered settlement of the Kizlyar region,” the spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

He added that security forces were searching for militants and their accomplices.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!