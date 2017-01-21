Russian Engineer Troops to Participate in Joint Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Zapad 2017 exercises will be held as a part of general preparatory system drills.

"In 2017 the participation of Engineer Troops is planned in general preparatory system drills, the main of which are the joint strategic drills of the armed forces of Belarus and the Russian Federation Zapad 2017," Stavitsky said.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Russian Troops in Tajikistan Hold Counterterrorist Drills – Central Military District

He added that a delegation from Belarus, as well as delegations from Egypt, Afghanistan and Serbia, among others, visited the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry in 2014-2016.

Servicemen from Armenia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Myanmar and Turkmenistan will undergo training at the International Mine Action Center this year, according to Stavitsky.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!