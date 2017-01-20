Register
00:42 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower

    Deputy Prime Minister: Too Early to 'Discharge' Russia's Economy 'From Hospital'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 180 0 0

    Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Friday that Russia's economy has been "cured" of dependence on oil prices and reached the stable macroeconomic situation and low inflation rates.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's economy is getting better, but it is too early to "discharge" it "from hospital," Shuvalov said Friday.

    "We could say that we have been discharged from the hospital, when we have a sustainable growth and increase in our citizens income. At the moment we can not see it," Shuvalov told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster, answering a question whether Russia's economy could be considered as "recovered."

    At the same time he added that all the problems that had been accumulated in Russia's economy, such as dependence on oil prices, were "cured," and the country had reached the stable macroeconomic situation and low inflation rates.

    According to the official, the Russian Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Russia will continue currency market interventions to stabilize the ruble for a limited period of up to two years.

    "By creating reserves, we will accumulate foreign currency in particular in our reserve funds. This will stabilize the exchange rate of the ruble and secure it against excessive strengthening, and we hope that this will last for a while. But it is wrong to think that this will last forever, this will help our exporters for a limited time, just like the counter-sanctions did, for a year or two," Shuvalov stated in an interview with the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

    Banknotes and coins of Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    Foreign Investors Believe Russian Economy to Burgeon in 2017 - Deputy PM
    Shuvalov also stressed that these actions were designed to support the positive trends in the rebounding Russian economy.

    Earlier this week, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia may abstain from spending its reserves in 2017, which would give the Central Bank budget headroom in securing the stability of the ruble. Shuvalov then stated that Russia had been developing a strategy to tackle the ruble's long-term volatility.

    On Friday, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin asserted that there would be no such exchange fluctuations of the ruble as seen in 2014-2015.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Ex-Russian Economic Development Minister Arrives in Court for Hearing
    Russian Economy to Grow 1% in 2017 Despite Sanctions - Moody's
    Russia's Medvedev Calls for Further Reduction of Gov't Involvement in Economy
    Tags:
    oil price, inflation, economy, Igor Shuvalov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok