Russian Upper House May Examine Turkish Stream Agreement February 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, will examine an agreement with Ankara on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in two weeks, around February 1, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee for International Affairs, said Friday.

"Within two weeks after the State Duma [lower house], we have to consider the document, I think it will be submitted to the plenary meeting on February 1," Dzhabarov told RIA Novosti, expressing confidence that the lawmakers would support the agreement as it was beneficial for Russia.

The State Duma ratified the agreement earlier in the day.

Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin in 2017 and end in late 2019.