Russia Worried by 'Disgraceful War' Against Red Army Monuments in EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is concerned with the rehabilitation of Nazism and destruction of the Soviet Red Army monuments in the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

"Unfortunately, today we have to admit that in many countries, including those that call themselves advanced democracies, in fact, the rehabilitation of Nazism, the glorification of the Nazis and the activities of their collaborators and, in general, the rewriting of history in the selfish short-term interests, is underway," Lavrov said at the opening of an exhibition on Holocaust.

He added that the "disgraceful war of destruction and desecration of Red Army monuments across Europe was especially concerning," as such actions "are not only deeply immoral, but contrary to the UN Charter and other international instruments."

In March, Poland's Institute of National Remembrance announced that the Polish authorities were planning to demolish about 500 monuments to the Soviet Army soldiers.

In December, the authorities of the Polish city of Lancut replaced a Second World War monument, devoted to the heroism of Soviet soldiers, with a Christmas tree.

