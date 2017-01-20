Russia to Continue Resisting Attempts to Revise Nuremberg Trials Decisions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will continue fighting attempts to revise the decisions of Nuremberg trials determining the Nazi Germany leadership's WWII crimes and will maintain efforts to resist the glorification of Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

"The tribunals clearly and unequivocally determined who was on the side of the good and who was on the side of the evil. Russia will continue resisting attempts to revise those decisions," Lavrov said at the opening of the exhibition in Moscow honoring the Holocaust victims.

The minister also said that Russia was promoting the resolution against the glorification of Nazism or any other movements similarly intolerant of other peoples and cultures at the United Nations' General Assembly.

"The number of votes in favor of this resolution grows every year, as does the number of co-authors. But we are worried that the countries that do not support it, refer to the necessity of the respect for the freedom of speech," Lavrov said, adding he hoped that position would change.

The exhibition, commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp which took place 70 years ago, displays more than 70 unique photographs, documents and drawings from 15 archives, museums and foundations in Russia, Ukraine, France, Switzerland.

The term Holocaust is used to denote actions taken by Nazi Germany, its allies and accomplices, in the persecution and extermination of up to six million Jews between 1933 and 1945. Around 1.1 million Jews are estimated to have been killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest extermination camp network.

The Nuremberg trials were held by Allied forces, including the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and many other countries.

