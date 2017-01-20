Russia Defense Ministry to Replace Passenger Aircraft After Tu-154 Crash

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Russian Officials Pay Last Respects to Tu-154 Black Sea Plane Crash Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Kommersant newspaper, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered to analyze possibilities to substitute Tu-154, Tu-134 and Il-62M passenger aircraft with new Russian passenger aircraft models.

Currently, there are 21 Tu-154, 36 Tu-134 and nine Il-62 aircraft in service by the Defense Ministry.

On December 25, 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria crashed shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi.

The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. None of them survived the crash.

