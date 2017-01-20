Register
20 January 2017
    A candle is placed in front of a picture of Tu-154 plane, to commemorate passengers and crew members of Russian military plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, at the Sochi International Airport (Sochi-Adler Airport) in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016

    Russia Defense Ministry to Replace Passenger Aircraft After Tu-154 Crash

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    The Russian Defense Ministry intends to substitute obsolete passenger aircraft with new Russian models after the deadly crash of a Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea, media reported Friday citing a source in the ministry.

    Center, from left: Valentina Matviyenko, chairman of the Russian Federation Council, and Army General Sergei Shoigu, Russian defense minister, during the farewell ceremony for the victims of the Tu-154 crash over the Black Sea, at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in the Moscow region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian Officials Pay Last Respects to Tu-154 Black Sea Plane Crash Victims
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the Kommersant newspaper, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered to analyze possibilities to substitute Tu-154, Tu-134 and Il-62M passenger aircraft with new Russian passenger aircraft models.

    Currently, there are 21 Tu-154, 36 Tu-134 and nine Il-62 aircraft in service by the Defense Ministry.

    On December 25, 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria crashed shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi.

    The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. None of them survived the crash.

