Russia to Conduct Flight Tests of Missile for 'Nuclear Train' in 2019

© AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV Think Twice: Topol-M Nuclear ICBMs Safeguarding Russia

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia will carry out first flight tests of a missile for its revived combat railway-based ballistic missile systems in 2019, a defense industry source said Thursday.

"They will be carried out in two years, in 2019," the source told RIA Novosti.

According to previous media reports, the new 'death' train, codenamed "Barguzin," is expected to carry six intercontinental ballistic missiles.