© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Russian Police Detain 7 Members of Tablighi Jamaat Underground Cell in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two suspected recruiters for the Tablighi Jamaat international terrorist organization have been detained in the Russian city of Kazan, the regional office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.

"The detained suspects are members of Tablighi Jamaat actively involved in recruiting new adepts, including among residents of the Moscow Region," the FSB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the arrest took place on January 18, and evidence pointing out at the suspects' illegal activities has been obtained during the search of their homes.