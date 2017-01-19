Moscow Open to Constructive Dialogue on Fight Against Cyberthreat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is open to constructive discussion of ways to fight the cyberthreat and has a number of proposals in that regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The Russian side is ready for any cooperation in countering cyberattacks and has a number of concrete proposals in that regard, while nonconstructive position of Western countries hampers the development of cooperation on this issue," Zakharova said during a weekly news briefing in Moscow.

