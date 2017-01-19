Russia to Not Tolerate Infringement of Rights of Russians Who Broke No Laws

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Russia Viewed as Developed, Progressive Country by Majority of Citizens

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier this week, the wife of a Russian programmer told the RT broadcaster that he had been detained by Spanish authorities in Spain at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol.

"One should not generalize, in such instances every case should be discussed specifically. Without doubt, the Russian side will not tolerate the infringement of Russian nationals’ interests and rights anywhere in the world if there is no basis for such actions, and of Russian nationals who have no connection to any illegal actions," Peskov told reporters.

