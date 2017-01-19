Register
19 January 2017
    Press briefing by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov

    Russia to Not Tolerate Infringement of Rights of Russians Who Broke No Laws

    Russia
    Russia will not tolerate the infringement rights of its citizens which have not broken any laws, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier this week, the wife of a Russian programmer told the RT broadcaster that he had been detained by Spanish authorities in Spain at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol.

    "One should not generalize, in such instances every case should be discussed specifically. Without doubt, the Russian side will not tolerate the infringement of Russian nationals’ interests and rights anywhere in the world if there is no basis for such actions, and of Russian nationals who have no connection to any illegal actions," Peskov told reporters.

