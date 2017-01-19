Russia to Continue Defending National Legal Interests - Kremlin

"This is of course a legal question, so we would not like to many any comments. Of course, Russia fully protects and will continue to protect its legal interests," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Constitutional Court declared the European Court of Human Rights' decision to award $2 billion to the shareholders of Russia's now-defunct Yukos oil firm unconstitutional earlier in the day.
