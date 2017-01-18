Necessary to Make Timely Investment Decisions on Projects in Russia - Putin

© AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV Russia Strengthens Positions in Eyes of Foreign Investors – RDIF Head

MOSCOW, January 18 (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Putin, in a video conference, launched the Zapolyarye-Purpe and Kuyumba-Taishet oil pipelines, as well as the Bovanenkovo-Ukhta-2 gas pipeline.

"We are well aware of what is happening on the world energy markets, but it is obvious to all that the demand for energy resources, of course, in our country, in connection with economic growth, and in the world will only grow, including the demand for hydrocarbon raw materials," the Russian leader said.

"In order to be ready for market expansion, we need to make timely investment decisions," Putin said at the ceremony of commissioning of the new gas and oil pipelines.