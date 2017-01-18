DAVOS (Sputnik) – On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Dmitriev held a number of meetings with foreign investors including those from the United States. Some of them expressed their wish to visit Russia.

“Everybody sees that the Russian economy withstood the crisis. Everybody understands that oil prices are stable and positive for us. Everybody sees that there are positive moments in relations with the US administration. Everybody understands that Russia made significant progress in Syria that is why the attitude [toward Russia] is changing and Russia undoubtedly strengthened its positions within the last year,” Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

