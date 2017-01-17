Investment Fund Head: Russian Credit Rating May Be Upgraded as Ties With US Thaw

"I think that given the expected thaw in Russian-US relations after Donald Trump's inauguration and increasing oil prices, there is reason to expect Russia's sovereign rating to be increasing by international agencies. Agencies undoubtedly take their own decisions, they have their own reasons and views, which are sometimes unclear to the markets," Dmitriev said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.
I suppose that is good in some ways, but much better to focus on developing Russia and its people without the tendrils of international funds.
