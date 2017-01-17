Investment Fund Head: Russian Credit Rating May Be Upgraded as Ties With US Thaw

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov US Investors Turn to Russia as Trump Presidency Nears - RDIF Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Additional factors buoying Russia's credit rating could also be low inflation and an expected turnaround of the country's economy in 2017, he added.

"I think that given the expected thaw in Russian-US relations after Donald Trump's inauguration and increasing oil prices, there is reason to expect Russia's sovereign rating to be increasing by international agencies. Agencies undoubtedly take their own decisions, they have their own reasons and views, which are sometimes unclear to the markets," Dmitriev said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

