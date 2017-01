© AP Photo/ Eric Risberg LinkedIn Blocked in Russia After Violation of Personal Data Law

DAVOS (Sputnik) — LinkedIn professional networking site wants to come back to Russia following the November 2015 ban, Allen Blue, Co-Founder and Vice President of LinkedIn Corporation told Sputnik Tuesday.

"It is absolutely our intention to be back [to Russia]," Blue said.

He added that in order to return to Russia the company intended to work closely with the Russian government.

Russian internet providers blocked access to the LinkedIn in November following site's failure to comply with the Russian law on the localization of personal data storage.