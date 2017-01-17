Moscow Vows to Appeal ECHR Ruling on Russian Adoption Ban for US Citizens

"We will certainly appeal the decision… The court has not taken into account the arguments of the Russian authorities, and, unfortunately, decided in favor of the plaintiffs disregarding the real state of affairs. And of course, this ruling is unsatisfactory," Dolgov told RIA Novosti.
In late 2012, the Russian parliament approved legislation dubbed the Dima Yakovlev law, which imposed a ban on the adoption of Russian children by US nationals, among other provisions. The law is named after a Russian toddler who died of heatstroke in 2008 after his adoptive US father left him in a car in the sun for nine hours.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Every country can decide who they adopt children to and to whom they dont , especially given that US adopting parents have over and over again been caught abusing , molesting and killing their adopted child , one homisexual couple adopted a Russian boy and sild him to other gays to have sex with for money this alone is enough to put a ban on adoption to the demonic country Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Surely it is up to Russia, who they place their adoptive children with. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just dont bother about this NO GOOD ECHR. It is a creation by the west that try to give free slave labours to the west that includes the free refuges from Syria.
