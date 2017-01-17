Register
19:22 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Amur tigers in Primorye safari park

    Scientists Seek to 'Resurrect' Tiger Species in Central Asia

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    126030

    Russian and foreign ecologists want to restore the population of the now extinct Caspian tigers by relocating tigers from other parts of Asia to the territories once roamed by the world’s biggest felines, according to an article in Biological Conservation journal.

    "The idea to re-establish tigers in Central Asia by bringing in their genetically similar species of the Amur tigers has been discussed for nearly a decade now. The idea is quite tenable but we need to know the possible consequences the proposed return of tigers to the Caspian steppes could have on the local environment,” Mikhail Paltsin, a representative of the Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund, said.

    Caspian tigers (Panthera tigris virgata) lived in the forests of Central Asia along river valleys and were separated from other tiger populations. During the 1920s their population began to dwindle due to active hunting, shrinking habitats and the lack of food.

    Bengal tiger
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tiger's Den: India to Set Up First Tiger Cell
    The last Caspian tiger was killed in February 1970 in Turkey Hakkari province.

    Mikhail Paltsin and his colleagues analyzed the conditions the Amur tigers once existed in and found an uninhabited area on the shores of Lake Balkhash, the Ili river delta and adjacent lakes in Kazakhstan, which could support a population of up to 100 tigers for a period of over 50 years.

    Since the Caspian tigers are genetically similar to the Amur tigers  and their population has notably increased in recent years, Mikhail Paltsin believes that the relocation of several species to Balkhash could do no harm.

    Still, re-establishment of tigers in Central Asia could be possible if it is preceded by efforts to restore local prey populations, Ili river water supplies remain stable and the Amur tigers manage to adapt to the arid conditions of the introduction site.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Cambodia’s Tigers Declared Extinct, But Can They Still Come Roaring Back?
    Over 20 Rare Amur Tigers Killed in Far East in 2013– IFAW
    Tags:
    habitat, Caspian tiger, Amur tiger, relocation, WWF Russia, Mikhail Paltsin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      Ask the tree hugers. They go and prep corridors where they can roam un molested..prep tunnels very high tunnels with a mesh they cannot come off. This will prepare areas where they can live and be monitored and protected.
      Then around small roads could be build, so visitors and tourists can drive by and see them. Until a road inside is ready. Charge per visitor. The cash be used to protect and maintain the place and animals. People WILL LOVE IT.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok